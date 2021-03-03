All Florida teachers, child care workers can now get COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies

ORLANDO, Fla. – CVS has expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility guidelines to include all Pre-K through 12th grade teachers, school employees and other child care personnel after a call from President Joe Biden to get those workers inoculated by the end of the month.

Biden made the plea in hopes of reopening more schools while addressing the nation on Tuesday.

“Let’s treat in-person learning as the essential service that it is,” Biden said.

His administration noted that teachers would be able to sign up directly through participating retail pharmacies.

According to CVS’ website, 24 pharmacies in Florida can provide shots. Locations in Central Florida include Daytona Beach, Haines City and Lakeland. Appointments can be made here.

Previously, only those 65 and older were eligible, along with health care workers.

The website now lists openings for K-12 teachers and staff, day care workers and preschool workers.

“We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines,” a CVS spokesperson said Wednesday.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis recently gave the green light to education workers who are 50 and over, the federal guidelines apply to any school staff, regardless of age.