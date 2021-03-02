Porn plays during Florida high school Zoom presentation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Zoom presentation for a Titusville High School class was cut short when someone gained access to the session and displayed pornographic material, according to Brevard Public Schools.

The incident happened Feb. 18 and since then, Zoom officials and authorities have been notified.

“We have worked closely with our educational technology team as well as the administration at THS to reinforce security measures and protocols as well as provide additional training. The incident was reported to both police and Zoom security for further investigation. While incredibly frustrating, we want to assure our families that we will continue to do all we can to provide a safe learning environment in the midst of a very challenging and unusual school year,” BPS spokeswoman Katherine Allen said.

The person responsible for broadcasting the pornography has not yet been identified, although police are continuing to investigate.

Ad

The district has not yet said what type of class was being taught or how many students were exposed.

[TRENDING: Massive fire breaks out at Orlando condo complex | 6 Dr. Seuss books canceled | Shaq, the big-time wrestler]

After the hack, Titusville High School Principal Jennifer Gonzalez sent an email to parents notifying them about what happened.

“As soon as the discovery was made, the Zoom session was terminated by our staff and reported to administration. We are working closely with district security and the educational technology team to isolate the source of this incident,” Gonzalez wrote.

Ad

She added that additional safety measures have been added for Zoom sessions.

Since schools moved to different learning models last year, with students having the options to choose between taking classes virtually or on campus, similar incidents have been reported across the state.

In April 2020, a man gained access to an online learning session for Wolf Lake Middle School and exposed himself, records show.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a masked man hacked into a West Broward High School class and went on a racist rant.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.