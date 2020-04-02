Hacker zooms into virtual Orange County class during distance learning, exposes himself

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person hacked into the online learning session of an Orange County public school class and exposed himself, according to a memo from the school district.

The memo, sent Wednesday, said that a man gained unauthorized access to a Zoom instructional session and exposed himself to the class.

It’s not known which school or grade level was affected.

Authorities and the school administration “handled the situation," according to the memo, but no other details have been released.

In a memo sent to teachers, district officials said that in order to avoid unauthorized access to virtual classrooms, teachers should consider using the “waiting room” option in the Big Blue Button to ensure those who enter the virtual session are supposed to be there.

