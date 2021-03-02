WATCH LIVE: Massive fire breaks out at condemned Orange County condo complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large fire broke out early Tuesday at a vacant condo complex in Orange County.

The fire started at the former home of the Blossom Park condos near Orange Blossom Trail and the Beachline in Orlando. Orange Blossom Trail was closed in both directions at Landstreet Road, but the roadway was later reopened.

[TRENDING: 6 Dr. Seuss books canceled | Shaq, the big-time wrestler]

Firefighters have been battling the blaze for hours. No injuries have been reported as of 6 a.m.

Video from the scene shows flames and smoke shooting into the sky. Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that there was “heavy fire” on the first, second and third floors of the building, “with partial collapse.”

Ad

The cause of the fire is not known.

The condo complex has been condemned for several years.

#BreakingOvernight The old Blossom Park condo complex on landstreet road is now on fire. Orange County fire crews are actively working to extinguish the flames. Surrounding roads are blocked off. I’ll have a live report at 6 and 6:30 this morning. pic.twitter.com/XaVSxkLk3a — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) March 2, 2021