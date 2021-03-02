77ºF

Seminole fire crews search for missing person in St. Johns River

Crews were searching for 2 people initially, 1 person was located

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Seminole County
Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department are searching for a missing person in the St. Johns River in the Geneva area. (WKMG)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department are searching for a missing person in the St. Johns River in the Geneva area.

Officials said they were searching for two people initially and one person was located.

The person located required medical attention, according officials.

Crews said dive teams are assisting in the search and a helicopter was brought in to aid with locating the missing person.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

