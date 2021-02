FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies are aiding in the search for an 18-year-old who fell off his boat in Palm Coast Wednesday.

The boater was last seen when he fell from his vessel earlier Wednesday near Bing’s Landing Park. He is currently missing in the Intercoastal Waterway as of 5:30 p.m.

Deputies are asking people avoid the area.

Authorities did not provide the name of the missing boater.