Flagler detective accused of hitting family member during fight about bag of chips

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County detective has been relieved of duty following accusations that he hit a family member during an argument that started over a bag of chips, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the victim was in her room video chatting with a friend late Thursday night or early Friday morning when she decided to go get a bag of salt and vinegar chips from the kitchen.

[TRENDING: Your funniest Valentine’s Day stories | Big snake: 16-foot python caught in Fla. | Video: Mom tackles accused peeper]

Ad

Records show she opened the bag and Mark Moy, a major case corporal in the special victims unit, took a few chips and then demanded the victim hand over the whole bag. She then went into the garage to grab a drink and that’s when deputies say Moy followed her to continue cursing at her as he grabbed her by the shirt and neck.

The victim was able to get away from Moy, go back through the kitchen where the detective’s friends, including another Flagler County detective were, and get back into her bedroom.

Deputies said the victim was crying at this point so she hung up from the video call just before Moy broke down her door, placed his hands around her neck once again and slapped her across the left side of her face.

Records show a witness heard the yelling and intervened. At that point the victim told Moy to stop or else she would call 911 and he smacked the phone out of her hand, according to the report.

Ad

The witness gave the victim her phone back and told her there was no reason to call 911. The other detective who had been in the kitchen came and got Moy out of the victim’s room.

The victim called her stepfather at about 1:20 a.m. Friday and told him what happened and that she was going to his house.

Deputies said the victim had redness on her chest, a minor scratch or cut at the base of her neck, two distinct scratch marks centered on her neck and she was bleeding on her left ear. She also said she was having problems hearing out of her left ear, according to the affidavit.

She was unsure whether she wanted to pursue charges.

During an interview with Moy, he claimed the argument started because the victim has been disrespectful and recently “she feels that because she is an adult, she could behave anyway she wanted, and do whatever she wanted,” the report read.

He also said they argued over dinner about the victim’s bad grades.

Ad

Records show he denied that the fight ever became physical and the witnesses who were in the home, including the other detective who had been drinking, claimed they didn’t witness any violence.

Moy was arrested on a domestic battery charge and has been suspended without pay and relieved of duty.

“Sheriff Staly is extremely disappointed in his behavior,” Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly has made the reduction of domestic violence a priority since becoming Sheriff and this proves that no one is immune from it or from being arrested if they violate the law. Sheriff Staly does not condone this behavior and will not tolerate it from Deputy Sheriffs wearing a badge pledging to serve and protect.”