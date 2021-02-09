FDLE turns over investigation into Brevard deputy-involved shooting of 2 teens to prosecutors

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – State investigators have turned over their findings to prosecutors regarding the deputy-involved shooting that resulted in the death of two teens shot in a Cocoa neighborhood in November.

In the days after the Nov. 13 shooting, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said two deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of what they believed to be a stolen car. After Angelo “AJ” Crooms, 16, attempted to continue to drive, Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda opened fire, in fear he was going to be struck by the vehicle, according to the sheriff. The other deputy on scene did not fire their weapon.

Crooms and Sincere Pierce, 18, were both killed in the shooting. A third occupant inside the vehicle survived.

The shooting was handed over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate which is standard procedure when an officer of the law is involved in a shooting. On Feb. 5, the FDLE turned over its investigative findings to the Brevard County State Attorneys Office. State prosecutors will review the case and determine if there is reasonable cause for charges.

Dash camera video released by the sheriff showed the two deputies attempting to stop the vehicle and yelling “stop” seven or more times before the shooting.

Family of both teens have hired notable civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Both deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.