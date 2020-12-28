Here’s how you will know when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

In the final days of 2020, people in Florida 65 and older began receiving their first shots of the coronavirus vaccine but where and when those doses will become available will vary from county to county.

As of Dec. 28, Florida was vaccinating only three priority groups: Health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and people 65 or older. The health care group includes EMTs and paramedics as well as Department of Health staff.

Residents who are among those groups should check their local health department websites for information on appointments and where inoculations are occurring.

As the state receives more doses, more individuals will qualify among the first vaccine priority groups. Next up will be frontline workers, such as grocery store employees, teachers and police, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Seminole County became the first site in Central Florida to begin administering shots to people 65 and older but appointments for the first day quickly filled up.

Floridians are asked to be patient as county health departments roll out vaccination plans for millions of residents who meet the age qualifications. The state is home to more than 4 million people 65 and older.

The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general population, including younger residents or non-frontline workers, until late spring.

As of Dec. 28, the following counties in Central Florida have shared information to help people register for appointments and get more information on vaccine availability. This story will be updates as more counties release vaccination plan details.

Seminole County

The Seminole County health department began administering shots to people 65 and older on Dec. 28 by appointment only at the Oviedo Mall.

People can make an appointment by going to prepareseminole.org or by calling the citizens hotline at 407-665-0000. People who qualify for the vaccine can also go directly to Eventbrite to book an appointment.

Residents can also text COVID19INFO to 888-777 to receive notifications when the vaccine becomes available to more groups.

Orange County

The Orange County Department of Health began administering shots to EMTS and paramedics at the Orange County Convention Center on Dec. 26. The county plans to roll out vaccines to people 65 and older during the last week of the year. County leaders are expected to announce details on Dec. 28 during a COVID-19 briefing.

Osceola County

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 28.

Persons 65 years and older and health care personnel interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination may call 407-343-2000 to register. Once connected, callers should follow the prompts to receive more information on COVID-19 and remain on the line for the next available agent. People who register will have the option to receive updates on vaccine availability via email. Health department staff will call to schedule appointments based on vaccine availability.

Osceola is coordinating with Osceola County Emergency Management and community partners to offer community-based and mass vaccination clinics as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available. Residents should continue to check osceola.floridahealth.gov for updates.

The department’s COVID-19 call center is available 24/7 at 1-866-779-6121 or via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Lake County

Lake County is expected to receive its initial shipment of vaccines the week of Dec. 28. There is currently no registry to sign up at this time. Once vaccines become available, the county DOH will provide more details on the distribution process.

To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.

