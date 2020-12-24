Seminole County prepared to vaccinate elderly residents at Oviedo Mall

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A container of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Vaccinations in the U.S. began last week with healthcare workers, with at least 556,000 doses reportedly administered. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the county was one of eight in the state selected for a pilot program that has workers distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Oviedo Mall next week.

Harris said he had been talking about this program for about six months and said he was very vocal with the state leaders and told them he’d like to be a part of the pilot program.

He said he told Florida officials that the county was prepared and even submitted plans months ago to show what had been put in place to make this happen.

Harris said the pilot program was to see how it would work for counties to set up points of distribution.

He told News 6 Seminole County was selected and that it received 8,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

When the online portal was opened for people 65 and older to sign up to get the vaccine, Harris said all of the appointments booked up within hours.

“I was expecting that there, to be some concern with the vaccine because of all the conspiracy theories, but clearly people have read, they’ve gotten the facts, they’ve discarded the stupid conspiracy theories and they’re interested in getting the vaccine and saving their own lives,” Harris said.

Jeff Wray said he’s one of those scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week at the Oviedo Mall.

“I hope that once I go through this, that others will see that there’s no problem with taking the vaccine and protecting them, not only themselves, but their family and others that they come in contact with,” Wray said.

Harris also said that the county is in the process of putting in a request for more doses of the vaccine Thursday morning.