Here’s how Seminole County residents 65 and older can schedule to get a COVID-19 vaccine

OVIEDO, Fla. – Seminole County health leaders announced they will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to people over the age of 65 beginning on Monday.

The injections of the Moderna vaccine will be given by appointment at the Oviedo Mall beginning Monday afternoon, and the county is capping the injections at 700 doses per day.

Appointments can be made by clicking on prepareseminole.org, or by calling 407-665-0000, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“I just see it as the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County Medical Director “This is game-changing. This is how we’re going to get rid of this damn thing.”

Seminole County received 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, public health clinical workers and emergency medical technicians received the first to two doses of the vaccine.

Husty said his team will move to administering the vaccine to those 65 years old and older on Monday, and they will be bringing the vaccine to the people.

He said in addition to the Oviedo Mall, staff will be focusing on senior living communities, as well.

“Whether it’s people 65 and older, we still need to think about law enforcement and teachers. We got a lot of groups that probably should go in order to some extent,” he said.