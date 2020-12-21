Seminole County leaders provide COVID-19 update

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Seminole County will provide the public with an update on the local COVID-19 situation during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Seminole County Chairman Lee Constantine, Seminole County Fire Department Chief Otto Drozd and Florida Department of Health in Seminole Health Officer Donna Walsh will be speaking about coronavirus vaccine distribution and CARES Act grants.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

