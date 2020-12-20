More than 40,000 Floridians have been vaccinated, state’s daily report says

South Florida gets ready for possibility of quick delivery of coronavirus vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 40,000 Floridians have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily report.

The FDOH began releasing a daily COVID-19 vaccine report, much like its coronavirus dashboard that also updates daily, on Saturday, after the first week of vaccinations wrapped up in Florida.

[TRENDING: How to view rare ‘Christmas Star’ on Monday | Florida rolls out daily vaccine report | US prepares to ship second vaccine]

As of Sunday afternoon, 40,037 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Florida.

The data shows the following cumulative totals of people vaccinated in Central Florida counties:

Orange County - 5,071 vaccinations

Seminole County - 1,418 vaccinations

Brevard County - 118 vaccinations

Volusia County - 243 vaccinations

Lake County - 503 vaccinations

Marion County - 117 vaccinations

Osceola County - 472 vaccinations

Flagler County - 24 vaccinations

Sumter County - 49 vaccinations

The view the entire report, click or tap here.

The data summarizes the number of people who have received either their first dose or have completed the series for a COVID-19 vaccine. A person can only be counted in one category, first dose or series complete, according to the report.

Gov. Ron DeSantis already announced Florida plans to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next several days, spread out among nearly 200 hospitals across the state who did not receive the Pfizer vaccine.

News 6 went through the list and found more than three dozen hospitals in Central Florida. The state posted a list at this link of Florida hospitals set to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Stephen Smith serves as the chief scientific officer for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

“This is a real milestone to have a second vaccine,” he said. “The Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored at the extremely low temperatures that the Pfizer vaccine requires, so freezer capacity is really less of an issue for Moderna.”

At AdventHealth, its vaccine scientific review committee plans on releasing recommendations sometime within the next week as to who should receive which vaccine.

“We spent a lot of time talking about those differences between those two vaccines,” he said. “They’re small and subtle, but they may allow us to make some specific recommendations.”

Florida reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the state prepares for its second week of vaccinations. The state’s total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed more than 1.2 million since March.