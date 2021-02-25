All Florida Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine

All Florida Publix locations will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible to get them.

The supermarket chain made the announcement Thursday saying that all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies, including the addition of 136 stores in Broward and Miami Dade counties, will open their online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Appointment scheduling will open Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a news release. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Who can get a reservation?

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Do I need an appointment?

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

According to Publix officials, the reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

The system will continue to open as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

“Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity,” according to a release.

To view a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, click or tap here.