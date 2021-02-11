Here are the next two times Publix will reopen its vaccine portal in Florida

PORT CHARTLOTTE, Fla. – Publix will reopen its online portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Friday and Monday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis made the announcement Thursday during a news briefing in Port Charlotte.

“They’re going to stagger these appointment windows so that there’s not one mad crush,” DeSantis said. “So Friday morning window will be for Monday and Tuesday (appointments). Monday morning’s window will be for Wednesday and Thursday (appointments), and I think that that makes a lot of sense and hopefully a lot of folks will be able to do it, so we’re going to continue to work hard.”

The grocery store chain is now offering vaccinations at 593 locations across 41 of Florida’s 67 counties, including every Central Florida county. The expansion came after Publix began receiving additional vaccine doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Appointments can only be made online at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. The portal is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. both mornings.

In addition to Publix pharmacies, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are also offering vaccine appointments in Central Florida. Winn-Dixie began vaccinations on Thursday, and Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will begin on Friday.

The governor also announced a new initiative to help vaccinate veterans of World War II and the Korean War living in Florida, specifically those who are homebound and cannot travel to get inoculated. A portion of the Florida Department of Veteran’s Affairs’ website is now dedicated to assisting those veterans with access to the vaccine.

“They put their lives on the line for our country and we need to be there for them and if that means devote these resources on an expeditionary basis, we’re going to do that,” DeSantis said.

The state estimates there are about 30,000 WWII veterans and 100,000 Korean War veterans living in Florida, DeSantis said.

