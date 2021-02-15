1 killed, 3 hurt when Rolls Royce hits fence, tree near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured early Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:10 a.m. on Dallas Boulevard at Starry Street, southeast of Orlando.

The FHP said a 32-year-old Philadelphia man was driving a Rolls Royce north on Dallas Boulevard when he ran a stop sign for an unknown reason. The car left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel across Dallas Boulevard and through a ditch and fence before striking a tree, according to troopers.

The front-seat passenger, a 34-year-old Philadelphia man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver and two women, both of Philadelphia, suffered minor injuries, according to an FHP report. None of the victims was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

No other details have been released.