Kissimmee man killed in hit-and-run crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 48-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 192 and Siesta Lago Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a white sedan was heading westbound on Highway 192.

Investigators said the 48-year-old man was attempting to cross Highway 192 and was hit by the sedan.

The sedan left the scene without stopping and the man died at a local hospital, according to FHP.

FHP said the sedan should have damage on the front left side.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call 407-737-2213.