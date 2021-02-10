Capitol riot suspect arrested at Orlando airport

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of participating in the riot at the Capitol last month was arrested Wednesday morning at Orlando International Airport, according to federal officials.

The United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida said Steven Omar Maldonado will face a judge at 1:30 p.m. in Orlando.

Court records show he’s facing charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and restricted building or grounds but details about the accusations against him have not been released.

On Jan. 6, a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Several Florida men have been arrested in connection with the deadly riot, including a Sanford firefighter and a local Proud Boys organizer.

Check back for more details on this developing story.