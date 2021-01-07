Investigation launched after photo shows Sanford firefighter inside Capitol during riot

SANFORD, Fla. – A photo emailed to News 6 has led to the identification of a Sanford firefighter who was among the President Donald Trump supporters who entered the Capitol building on Wednesday.

The picture shows Andrew Williams wearing a Trump 2020 hat and pointing at a placard for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s office was vandalized during the riots and other photos show rioters sitting at her desk.

The Sanford Fire Department said Thursday that an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware and the firefighter is employed with the Sanford Fire Department. The Sanford Fire Department has begun an Administrative Investigation into the information,” a statement from the department read.

Sanford Fire Chief Craig Radzak said Williams is traveling back to Florida on Thursday and has been notified that he’s been placed on leave with pay.

Four people died during Wednesday’s upheaval, including one woman who was shot, and officers were also injured.

Throngs of Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol to protest Congress confirming the Electoral College votes that ultimately confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

Around 3 p.m., they pushed their way past police and made it inside the Senate chamber.