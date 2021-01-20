Man arrested in Central Florida for role in deadly Capitol attack, documents show

Capitol police walk past a poster seeking information on individuals who attacked the Capitol building, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Security n been heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in Central Florida Wednesday on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., according to his charging documents.

Joseph Randall Biggs was arrested Wednesday morning in the Middle District of Florida and being prosecuted in Orlando on federal charges. He is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, restricted building or grounds and violent and disorderly conduct.

Biggs is set to appear in front of a judge at 2 p.m. at the U.S. District Court in Orlando.

His arrest marks a handful of people from Central Florida who have been arrested in the two weeks since hundreds of pro-Trump supporters rushed the Capitol building with lawmakers inside certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five died as a result during the storming of the historic building, including one Capitol police officer.

Local arrests include Sanford firefighter Andrew Williams who was pictured inside the Capitol building during the large-scale riot, according to the FBI, and a Marion County man who was arrested twice.

A Polk County deputy, who was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6, was arrested Tuesday for making threats online to anyone who stood in the way of the Capitol mob. “Any cop, or military, who stands in the way, is the enemy,” he wrote.

The most recent arrest comes as Biden’s inauguration, which the rioters attempted to prevent, was underway in Washington, D.C. on the very steps the angry mob climbed two weeks ago.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.

