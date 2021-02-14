Titusville mother, boyfriend arrested after toddler drowns in pool, officers say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A mother and her boyfriend were arrested Saturday after authorities say they were connected with the child’s apparent drowning death.

Officers with the Titusville Police Department said Amanda Paige Davis, 30 and Charner Leon Williams IV, 30 were arrested and both charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Officers said that Athena Blevins, who was nearing her second birthday, was found by the couple’s roommate, unresponsive in the pool at their residence.

The roommate started to administer CPR until the Titusville Fire Department paramedics arrived and took over.

Officials said the Davis and Williams did not wake up until paramedics arrived.

The toddler was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, which led to the discovery of a myriad of paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug use,” officers said.

Investigators added that the paraphernalia was easily accessible to the toddler.

Upon further investigation, officials found that the parents did not take proper precautions to keep the child safe.

“No steps were put in place to prevent the toddler from having access to additional hazards, such as the swimming pool, and the roadway,” officers said.

Davis and Williams were taken to the Brevard County Jail and are currently being held without bond.