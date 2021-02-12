Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach

A woman driving a 1996 Chevrolet S10 was killed in a crash on International Speedway Boulevard on Feb. 11, 2021.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman who was involved in a three-vehicle crash on International Speedway Boulevard Thursday afternoon died as a result of her injuries, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Records show a 57-year-old Port Orange woman was driving a white 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck around 11:30 a.m. when she failed to stop in time for traffic stopped near South Clyde Morris Boulevard.

The truck hit the back of a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, then the S10 sideswiped a green 2005 Ford Five Hundred and finally came to rest with the Port Orange woman still trapped inside, police said.

She was freed from the S10 and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died later that day.

The 29-year-old Daytona Beach man driving the Avalanche and the 21-year-old Apopka woman driving the Ford were not injured.

