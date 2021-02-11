Police dashcam shows Texas mom tackling man accused of peeking in daughter’s bedroom

This Texas mom is being applauded after she took down a man who is accused of looking into her daughter’s bedroom window and it was all caught on camera.

Phyllis Pena arrived home from a store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 and found a man peering into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom, according to KPRC.

The mom called police on the man, who was identified by Lake Jackson Police as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, took off.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” said Pena.

Officers found the man nearby but just as the suspect started to get away, Pena stepped in to make the tackle, video shows.

The video also shows the daughter helping to hold down the suspect until officers reached him.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

According to police, Hawkins faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Sgt. Roy Welch said to KPRC.

Pena, who confirmed her children knew of the suspect but not personally, said, “My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them.”