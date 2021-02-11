Orlando man killed in crash off Econ Trail

The trooper was headed to a retail fraud complaint about 8 p.m. Friday when the patrol car collided with a semi-trailer in DeWitt Township.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck northbound on Econ Trail shortly after 11 a.m. when he lost control of it and drove through a grassy median and into the southbound lanes.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, then veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree, according to the crash report.

The driver was taken to Advent Health East, where he later died, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash is still being investigated.