Orlando man killed in crash off Econ Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck northbound on Econ Trail shortly after 11 a.m. when he lost control of it and drove through a grassy median and into the southbound lanes.
[TRENDING: Man in Capitol riot arrested at Orlando airport | Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]
The man, whose name has not yet been released, then veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree, according to the crash report.
The driver was taken to Advent Health East, where he later died, troopers said.
According to the Highway Patrol, the crash is still being investigated.