Man hit and killed by sedan while crossing OBT in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hit and killed by a sedan while crossing Orange Blossom Trail in south Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said this happened in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Taft Vineland Road around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sedan was heading southbound on Orange Blossom Trail, according to troopers.

Witnesses said the man might have been in a verbal disagreement with another person and ran across the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said the man attempted to cross the southbound lanes and walked into the direct path of the sedan.

The man died at a local hospital, according to investigators.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.