Man shot during argument in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot during an argument late Wednesday at an Orange County mobile home park, deputies said.
The shooting was reported at 11:54 p.m. on Stardust Lane at The Groves.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two men, ages 20 and 21, were arguing when the 20-year-old pulled out a gun, shot the other man and ran away.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
A detailed description of the suspected shooter has not been released.
