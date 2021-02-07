Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run accident in Orange County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run accident in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pedestrian was attempting to cross Pine Hills Road from east to west when it was struck by the front of a 2016 black Ford Fusion traveling southbound.

Troopers said the driver of the Fusion fled, making a right turn on Van Allen Drive, while passengers in the vehicle fled on foot.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimeline or the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213.