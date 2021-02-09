Walmart, Winn-Dixie to administer thousands of vaccines daily in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mayor Jerry Demings announced Monday that 17 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Orange County will be part of the “Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.”

Demings explained that each store will be able to vaccinate 300 people per day, mainly healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older.

Walmart is not the only big chain to get COVID-19 vaccines directly from the federal government, though it’s unclear when the company will begin administering the doses.

“We were told that we should receive additional information about when they will actually come online within the next day or so,” Demings said.

Winn-Dixie said it expects to get 8,100 doses but has not yet announced which stores will get the shots.

Several Publix stores will also continue getting doses.

The shipment from the federal government is expected to arrive as early as Thursday.

