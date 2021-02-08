Florida, Georgia VAs in need of pharmacy technicians as COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues

FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo, shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Affairs hospitals in Florida and South Georgia are in need of pharmacy technicians, many of whom will help administer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable veterans in the coming months.

The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network said in a news release it is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. Potential applicants can register online by clicking or taping here or by texting ServeVets to 25000.

According to the VA, Sunshine Healthcare Network serves 79 counties across Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that includes more than 1.5 million veterans.

Pharmacy technicians are an important part of the VA team and employment offers professional opportunities in research and educational support. Tech positions include benefits, competitive pay as well as holiday and paid time off.

Since late last year, Veterans Affairs hospitals across the U.S. have been playing a vital role in vaccinating veterans 75 and older and, in Florida, 65 and older.

The Orlando VA and Volusia County VA are currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only for veterans 65 and older and veterans who are essential frontline workers.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 vaccine database, the Orlando VA Medical Center has administered 19,455 first doses to veterans and 8,762 second doses.