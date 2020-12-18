How Central Florida veterans in need can register to receive free food

ORLANDO, Fla. – Low-income, at-risk and homeless veterans who are struggling to find their next meal can get help through Soldiers’ Angels, an organization dedicated to serving those who’ve served our country.
The charity regularly hosts mobile food distribution events, the most recent of which was held Friday in Orlando. During the event, up to 300 pre-registered veterans received about 75 pounds of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and non-perishable items.
Veterans in need can click here for information on how to register for the next event. Those who would like to volunteer their time to support the cause can apply here.