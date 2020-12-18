56ºF

How Central Florida veterans in need can register to receive free food

Soldiers’ Angels hosts food distribution events

A volunteer shows a box filled with produce to be given away at a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Low-income, at-risk and homeless veterans who are struggling to find their next meal can get help through Soldiers’ Angels, an organization dedicated to serving those who’ve served our country.

The charity regularly hosts mobile food distribution events, the most recent of which was held Friday in Orlando. During the event, up to 300 pre-registered veterans received about 75 pounds of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and non-perishable items.

Veterans in need can click here for information on how to register for the next event. Those who would like to volunteer their time to support the cause can apply here.

