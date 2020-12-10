McDonald’s giving away free food during the holidays

The holidays are almost here.

The season of giving is nearly upon us and McDonald’s is preparing to give away free food with its new meal deal starting Monday and running through Christmas Eve.

The fast-food chain will dole out menu items that it thinks fictional Christmas characters would love.

That includes things like medium fries for Rudolph and coffee for Scrooge, just to name a couple.

The promotion will feature a different menu item each day.

To get the deal, you have to make a $1 minimum purchase and place the order through the McDonald’s app.

On Christmas Eve, McDonald’s is giving away free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa, without the $1 minimum purchase.

Free daily deals schedule is as follows:

Dec. 14 - The Griswolds: Free Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 15 - The Abominable Snow Monster: Free Big Mac

Dec. 16 - The Grinch: Free Egg McMuffin

Dec. 17 - John McClane: Free McDouble

Dec. 18 - Rudolph: Free Medium Fries

Dec. 19 - Gizmo: Free 6 piece McNuggets

Dec. 20 - Buddy the Elf: Free Hotcakes

Dec. 21 - Scrooge: Free any size hot or iced coffee

Dec. 22 - Frosty the Snowman: Free any size McFlurry

Dec. 23 - Frank Costanza and the rest of us: Free bakery item

Dec. 24 - Santa Claus: free 2 pack or 3 pack chocolate chip cookies