WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to attempt high-altitude test flight of Starship SN8

After the first attempt was scrubbed at the last second, SpaceX will try again to test its latest Starship prototype spaceship from the company’s South Texas location.

The shiny Starship appears ready to soar from Boca Chica, Texas. A stream of the test will begin around 4 p.m. Watch live at the top of this story.

The company has a flight window until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to attempt its most daring test flight yet. Roads in the small beachside town of Boca Chica must be closed ahead of such a test for residents’ safety.

The first attempt on Tuesday was scrubbed after an auto abort.

Additional test windows are possible Thursday and Friday.

The private space company hopes Starship can take people to distant destinations, such as the moon and Mars.

This will be the highest and most daring test yet of Starship. The vehicle will launch up to 50,000 feet, then perform a landing flip maneuver and finally come back down to land on the spaceship prototype’s legs.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet, there is “probably 1/3 chance of completing all mission objectives” for the test.

This year, SpaceX completed two low-altitude flight tests with two other Starship prototypes at its site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The company put out a disclaimer ahead of the next flight, writing “success is not measured by completion of specific objectives but rather how much we can learn as a whole, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship.”

