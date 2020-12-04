Christmas delivery: Station supply run includes new door to space, fresh fruits and veggies for astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The seven astronauts living in space will receive a special delivery ahead of the holidays as soon as this weekend, including Christmas gifts and edible treats but also many new science experiments.

SpaceX is set to launch its 21st cargo supply mission for NASA from Kennedy Space Center at 11:39 a.m. Saturday if the weather cooperates. After the Falcon 9 rocket sends the Cargo Dragon spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station, it will arrive about 24 hours later, bringing 6,400 pounds of research, supplies and goodies for the astronauts.

Currently, there are four NASA astronauts, one Japanese and two Russian cosmonauts on the ISS.

During a NASA briefing Friday, Jennifer Scott Williams, with NASA’s ISS Program Research Office, explained the astronauts work with the Food Lab at Johnson Space Center to pick their favorites for flight, including any special requests.

“For this mission, we’ve got some fresh apples and oranges and lemons going up because astronauts really don’t get an opportunity to eat fresh fruits and vegetables while they’re in space, there’s also going to be some prepared foods for the holiday season, including fixings for a turkey dinner, and some fun desserts,” Scott Williams said about the bounty headed to space.

This is the first launch with SpaceX’s re-designed cargo capsule, which can now fit 50% more inside than the previous spacecraft, which means more room for science.

To help with some of those experiments headed to the ISS, the Dragon will be bringing a new doorway to space from Nanoracks called the Bishop Airlock.

Nanoracks Bishop Airlock Program Manager Brock Howe explained the new door will be able to fit payloads as large as a refrigerator or multiple smaller items, saving astronauts time sending the missions out into space. The previous airlock frequently used for such activities could only fit about a microwave-sized payload, according to Howe.

It’s also the first commercially operated airlock on the ISS.

While the football-field-length ISS is a six-bedroom home for astronauts, Howe said the Bishop Airlock is similar to “a new office space” for crew. Astronauts will be able to deploy small spacecraft into orbit from the bell-shaped airlock.

The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock can be attached to Module 3 and opened to space to release satellites and run experiments. It can also be detached and moved to different locations. Taking advantage of the opportunity to expose experiments to different elements such as sunlight or atomic oxygen, this flexibility enables a wide range of research possibilities. Credits: Nanoracks (NASA)

The airlock isn’t just a gateway to space but can host experiments, as well. Parts of the Bishop Airlock include storage where experiments can be placed outside, exposing them to the vacuum of space.

One of the first uses of the airlock will be to take out the trash.

“We think a lot about the science that goes on the space station and its, you know, world-renowned National Laboratory, but in order to do that science, sometimes you got to clean up your house a little bit, right? So you have to maintain a clean working environment,” Brock said.

The astronauts will be able to put about 600 pounds of trash through the airlock, which would later burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

