Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all Central Florida counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Publix supermarkets have again expanded the counties where the grocer is offering coronavirus vaccine appointments and with the latest addition now all of Central Florida’s 10 counties have Publix pharmacies with shots.

Publix updated its vaccine registration website Tuesday with an update saying beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, eligible residents would be able to make vaccine appointments. The shots would be administered beginning Friday.

The new appointment blocks also include additional counties including Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Desoto, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Suwannee.

“With the addition of doses provided by the federal government, we are able to offer more Florida residents the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a news release. “It is our privilege to serve during this time as we all work together to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the state of Florida.”

The supermarket previously offered vaccines in Brevard, Flagler, Marion and Volusia counties during previous expansions of the pilot program.

With the latest expansion, the supermarket based out of Lakeland is now vaccinating people in 41 out of Florida’s 67 counties at 593 Publix pharmacies throughout the state.

Appointments can only be made online at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

In addition to Publix pharmacies, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will also begin offering vaccine appointments in Central Florida soon. Winn-Dixie begins Thursday and Walmart and Sam’s Clubs on Friday.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.3 million Floridians had received at least their first dose of the vaccine.