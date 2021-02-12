Walmart, Sam’s Club, Publix roll out vaccines from federal government

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of retail stores across Florida will begin handing out doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccines came directly from the U.S. government as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

[TRENDING: Your funniest Valentine’s Day stories | Big snake: 16-foot python caught in Fla. | Video: Mom tackles accused peeper]

Winn-Dixie administered vaccines on Thursday, with more than 40 supermarkets participating across Florida, including some in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia counties.

Ad

Nearly 600 Publix stores and 119 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will also offer the vaccines.

Publix on Friday will open its online portal for vaccine appointments that will be available next week.

Only seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers are eligible for the vaccine in Florida.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.