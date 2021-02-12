Walmart mistakenly allowed high-risk Floridians under 65 to make vaccine appointments

A Florida representative said that Walmart had mistakenly allowed people under the age of 65 with comorbidities to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Walmart’s online portal allowed for those people to sign up, according to Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

The executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t allow for that group to be vaccinated outside of a hospital setting.

“We got them appointments and then it was discovered that Walmart actually made a mistake and so that was what happened, they have halted new appointments on their website for medically vulnerable younger than 65,” Smith said.

On Friday, Walmart will join both Winn Dixie and Publix offering the Moderna vaccine as part of the Federal Retails Pharmacy Program. More than 100 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will take part in the initial rollout with 28 locations in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, and Marion Counties.

Smith said he spoke with a representative for Walmart, who acknowledged the mistake.

“It’s extremely frustrating and sends a mixed message, but you know we don’t want these people to give up hope. There is still hope,” Smith said.

Walmart released this statement to News 6 when asked if the company is offering vaccines to people under the age of 65 with comorbidities:

“Walmart is a provider in the COVID 19 vaccine program administered by the federal government and the criteria for this program is established by each state’s department of health. In Florida, Walmart’s scheduling program defaulted to the criteria on the DOH website, In a recent Executive Order, Governor Desantis outlined that hospital providers may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and all other providers may only vaccinate 65+, healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, long term care residents and staff. Walmart is working to align our scheduling system with the specific populations the state has asked us to vaccinate under the federal retail pharmacy partnership. We are honoring all appointments that have been made to date in all categories listed in the Executive Order.”

Smith said Florida’s Office of Emergency Management Director assured him the appointments already made will be honored.