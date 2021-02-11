Omni Healthcare requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Omni Healthcare is now requiring all of its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a move designed to help keep patients and staff members safe from the virus.

The company announced the news Thursday afternoon after the board of directors decided on the mandate.

“We are requiring that all of our employees be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, providing there are no contraindications,” president and CEO Dr. Craig Deligdish said.

Omni Healthcare describes itself online as “a primary care focused, multi-specialty physician group representing healthcare providers in the specialties of internal medicine, radiology, pediatrics, family practice, and surgery.”

Currently, only residents 65 and over, health care personnel, first responders and residents and staff at long-term care facilities are eligible to get one of the shots.

OMNI has already hosted vaccine events in Melbourne, inoculating 2,000 people in January and then completing the two-shot series this month.

“Receiving the vaccine was a very emotional moment for many people and I’m glad we helped make that experience a positive one. All the great feedback we’ve gotten is a reflection of our staff’s dedication and commitment to providing patients with excellent care,” Deligdish said in a news release.

OMNI is hoping to expand its vaccination efforts from Melbourne to other parts of Brevard County once more supply is available. Already, 10,000 eligible patients have been scheduled and another 20,000 are on the waiting list.

