Omni to offer coronavirus, antibody testing at fourth Brevard County location

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Omni Healthcare is gearing up to open its fourth location in Brevard County that will offer both standard coronavirus testing and antibody testing free of charge.

The location will open Monday at 336 Cogan Dr. in Palm Bay.

Each day, 1,000 tests will be administered to anyone who would like one. There will be no copay, no deductibles and no cost for those without insurance.

Omni’s other locations are at:

1344 S. Apollo Blvd., Melbourne

255 North Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island

2210 Cheney Highway, Titusville

To make an appointment, call 321-802-5515 or emailing covid@omnihealthcare.com.