Publix to reopen appointment system after receiving more COVID-19 vaccine

Publix said after receiving additional doses of coronavirus vaccine, it will reopen its online reservation portal on Wednesday.

The company originally held off scheduling new appointments due to a deadly winter storm that impacted most of the country, delaying planned shipments.

Publix, which typically opens its scheduling system every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said the inclement weather disrupted shipping timelines so fewer stores had appointment availability, according to a news release.

When its portal reopens Wednesday, the number of appointments available at each store will vary, according to Publix. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted and should check-in at their scheduled time.

The grocer and pharmacy chain is currently only vaccinating people 65 and older. To book an appointment, head to publix.com/covid-vaccine.