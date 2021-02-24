Orlando City soccer player jailed on sexual battery charge

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando City soccer player and another man were arrested Tuesday in Osceola County on charges of sexual battery, according to authorities.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Suárez-Cortes, a defender for Orlando City, and Rafael Suárez Jr., were booked into jail and were being held without bond.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called around 2 p.m. Monday and a woman told them two men had sexually attacked her the day before.

Detectives said the woman provided information and evidence supporting the woman’s claims, and they were able to identify Suárez-Cortes and Suárez Jr., as the suspects.

The men were later arrested. It’s not known if they are related.

Suárez-Cortes, known as Jonathan Suárez, joined Orlando City a few weeks ago.

The team released a statement on Tuesday.

“Orlando City SC became aware that defender Jonathan Suárez was arrested in Osceola County. The Club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information. No further comment will be provided by the Club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete,” the team said.

No other details have been released.