WATCH LIVE: Tiger Woods extricated with ‘jaws of life’ after rollover car crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities and Tiger Woods’ manager say the golf star suffered leg injuries in a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle Tuesday with the so-called jaws of life tools.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident (Tuesday) morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle sustained major damage.