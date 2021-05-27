Partly Cloudy icon
Charges dropped against former Orlando City SC player, brother after arrest in Osceola County

Prosecutors filed a no information notice in case against Jonathan Suárez-Cortes and Rafael Suárez Jr.

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s office has dropped charges against former Orlando City soccer player Jonathan Suárez-Cortes.

The state attorney’s office filed a no information notice with the court on Tuesday, effectively ending their prosecution of Suárez-Cortes.

The notice states that the “case is not suitable for prosecution” and that Suárez-Cortes’ record should be cleared. The notice does not give further detail on the decision to drop the case.

Suárez-Cortes was arrested in February, accused of sexually battering a woman with his brother, Rafael Suárez Jr., at a home in Osceola County. Prosecutors also filed a no information notice in Suárez Jr.’s case as well on Tuesday.

Suárez-Cortes, known as Jonathan Suárez, was acquired earlier this year by Orlando City on loan from Queretaro FC, according to the team, but his contract was terminated shortly after the arrest.

