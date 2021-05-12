Family behind Minnesota Vikings buying Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. – Flavio Augusto da Silva announced the sale of Orlando City SC to the Wilf family on Wednesday.

“After eight years, a new chapter has opened for Orlando City SC, as I announce today that we are in advanced negotiations with the Wilf family to purchase Orlando City SC of MLS, the Orlando Pride of the NWSL and our related soccer assets,” Augusto da Silva said in a news release. “With their passion for the sport and Orlando’s two teams that are in position to compete for trophies, I am confident that the Wilf family will continue to push Orlando City SC to new heights and lead the Club into this next phase, both on and off the field.”

[TRENDING: Pipeline shutdown prompts state of emergency | 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death, ME says | 226 gators removed from Disney World]

Ad

In addition to the two teams, the Wilfs will acquire Exploria Stadium and the soccer academy established by the team.

The Wilf family are known for the real estate ventures and are also the owners of the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise. The Wilfs are no stranger to Major League Soccer either as they also hold a minority share in the Nashville SC team.

Augusto da Silva became the majority owner of the Orlando City SC in 2013. The statement from Augusto da Silva did not give a price for the Wilf family acquisition but reports from Sportico place the sale in the $400 million to $450 million range.

According to the release, the sale will take months to be finalized.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you, the Orlando City SC family, for being a part of my journey and for embracing our Club as such an integral part of our community,” Augusto da Silva said.