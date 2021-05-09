Florida poised to offer sports betting under new deal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida lawmakers will meet in a special session later this month to discuss a new gambling agreement.

The session will focus on the state’s 30-year deal with the Seminole tribe. It allows the tribe to expand its gaming, and effectively become the major clearinghouse for legalized sports betting.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills | Watch again: SpaceX Starlink launch ]

Ad

Florida gaming attorney Marc Dunbar sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on this week’s episode of “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com.” Dunbar explains the deal, the potential legal challenges it could face, and what lawmakers will discuss during the upcoming special session.

You can also read more about the state’s deal with the Seminole tribe by clicking here.