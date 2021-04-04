Central Florida airport leaders discuss boost in travel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The arrival of vaccines is giving air travel a much-needed boost one year into the pandemic.

Two Central Florida airport leaders talked to anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” about their recent challenges over the past year.

Phil Brown with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, and Tom Nolan with the Orlando Sanford International Airport also talked about what they are seeing now, and their expectations for this summer.

