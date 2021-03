Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., listens during a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON – The recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder have renewed calls for Congress to act on gun control.

U.S. Representative Val Demings joined anchor News 6 Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss legislation she believes will reduce gun violence in America and whether President Joe Biden should take action.

Demings also talks about the situation at the U.S.- Mexico border and whether she is considering a run for a statewide position.