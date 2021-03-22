LIVE VIDEO: Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. – Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

TV footage showed an ambulance has pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs. Officers were helping people out of the store to safety.

A person who answered the telephone at a nearby sandwich shop said he and his employees were locked down in the back of the store and all were safe. Someone who answered the phone at nail studio next door said she and her colleagues were safe. Neither had details on what happened at the market across the street.

