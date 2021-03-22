Beaver Nuggets for all: Buc-ee’s opens its Daytona Beach location

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Now’s your chance to experience a Beaver Nugget.

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based gas station-megastore, opened its Daytona Beach location on Monday.

The new travel center at Interstate 95 and LPGA Boulevard opened at 6 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for 11 a.m.

[RELATED: Braving crowds for Beaver nuggets: A guide for Buc-ee’s first-timers in Florida]

Buc-ee’s, which recently expanded into Florida to go along with its 38 stores in Texas, said it’s known for its clean bathrooms, fresh food and an expansive set of gas pumps.

Stretching across 53,000 square feet, visitors will find 104 fueling positions along with a store that has thousands of snack, meal and drink options, the company said in a news release.

Of course, there will be the popular Beaver Nuggets, too.

Ad

“We are excited to become part of the iconic Daytona Beach culture,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “From the Speedway to Bike Week to the Art Festival, Buc-ee’s will fit right in. We have been so impressed by the efforts of both Volusia County and city of Daytona Beach staffs, and we can’t thank them enough for their support during the construction and opening process. This is a great place to do business.”

[TRENDING: Police fire pepper balls at Fla. spring breakers | Buc-ee’s opens in Daytona Beach | Data: AstraZeneca effective for all ages]

Ad

This Daytona Beach location is the company’s second in Florida, as it recently opened a travel center in St. Augustine in February.

Buc-ee’s is also expanding into Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, company officials said.