2 dead, 8 injured after van crashes in Volusia County, troopers say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crashing Sunday morning involving a van that was carrying 10 people when it crashed on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

Troopers said the passenger van crashed and overturned near Ormond Beach around 5:30 a.m.

At least two people were killed in the wreck including a child and one adult, the FHP said. Their names and ages have not been released yet.

[TRENDING: Teens rescued from Kissimmee slingshot ride | Can I have a post-vaccine celebratory drink? | Video shows humpback whale off Florida’s coast]

Ad

Multiple other passengers were taken to three nearby hospitals, according to troopers.

One lane is open on I-95 northbound near the crash.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed the crash scene near mile marker 277. Traffic was moving but slowly around the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates on this developing story.