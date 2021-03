Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

The Winter Haven Police Department is seeking assistance to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Jesse Crabbe left her Winter Haven home to possibly be with a 51-year-old man, Brian Demorest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crabbe and Demorest is asked to call 863-401-2256.